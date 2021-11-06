Haverfordwest: Fourth paddleboarder dies and woman arrested
- Published
A fourth paddleboarder has died and a woman has been arrested following an incident in a Welsh river.
Andrea Powell, 41, died in hospital after being rescued from the River Cleddau in Haverfordwest last Saturday.
Two other women and a man also died after getting into difficulty while on a river excursion in Pembrokeshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police said a woman from the south Wales area has been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.
She has been released under investigation.
A massive rescue operation was launched when a group of nine people encountered problems while exploring the River Cleddau.
The victims were Morgan Rogers, 24, from Merthyr Tydfil, Nicola Wheatley, 40, from Pontarddulais, Swansea, and Paul O'Dwyer, 42, from Sandfields, Neath Port Talbot.
Ms Powell, from the Bridgend area, was taken to nearby Withybush hospital but has since died, police confirmed on Saturday.
In a statement, Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Our thoughts are with her family, and all those involved in this tragic incident."
A further five people were pulled out of the river by emergency services, but had no injuries.