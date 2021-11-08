Brecon Beacons: Cave rescue operation after fall in Ogof Ffynnon Ddu
- Published
A rescue operation is under way after a man fell and became injured while caving in the Brecon Beacons two days ago.
The South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team said he fell while caving in the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system near Penwyllt, Powys, on Saturday.
The team said he could not get himself out as a result of his injuries.
Another caver notified police of the incident and at least eight rescue teams from across the UK are involved.
At the scene with reporter Garry Owen
There's about 50 cars in the car park - obviously people involved in this rescue effort. There are also a number of vans with people here from all over the UK.
Cave rescuers from quite an extensive area including Gloucester, Midlands and Derbyshire have been called in.
It's a well known cave system, very popular with cavers and it is in the middle of a nature reserve.
The cave system itself is the second largest in Wales and one of the deepest in the UK.
It's a really popular cave system, usually recommended for more experienced cavers rather than novices.