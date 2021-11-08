Cardigan Bay: RNLI will retain its all-weather lifeboat
An all-weather RNLI lifeboat will remain in place along a busy coastline after claims its removal could put lives at risk.
Campaigners had feared proposals to remove New Quay's lifeboat and replace it with a smaller inshore one would leave a 70-mile gap across Ceredigion.
The RNLI has now confirmed it will be upgraded due to increasing demands.
John Payne, of the RNLI, said it was a "better class of life of lifeboat" for the area.
The 25 knot Shannon class lifeboat will replace the ageing 17 knot Mersey class lifeboat at New Quay, Cardigan Bay.
In 2017 the RNLI considered using a smaller inshore boat but concerns were raised over how effective it would be. during a consultation.
"The consultation also brought to light several potential changes and investments in the area which are likely to see an increased demand for an all-weather lifeboat," the RNLI said.
"The changes include a 30% increase in aircraft operations due to a £1.3billion investment to one of the largest military live fire and exploratory technology range areas.
"In addition, the day trip passenger fleet is likely to expand, and government investments are planned to reinvigorate the local fishing industry," it said.
The final decision was made after a one-month consultation with the public and local stakeholders.
Ceredigion Lifeboat Campaign (CLC) Chair Richard Taylor said: "The RNLI have listened to the many valid and important reasons why an all-weather lifeboat is required."