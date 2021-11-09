Caerphilly: Boy, 10, killed by dog named by police
A 10-year-old boy who died after being attacked by a dog has been named by police.
Jack Lis died at a house on Pentwyn, Penyrheol, Caerphilly, on Monday afternoon. The dog was destroyed by firearms officers, said Gwent Police.
Paramedics went to the scene where the boy was pronounced dead.
Ch Supt Mark Hobrough said the "attack did not happen in the house owned by Jack's family, but inside another property on a nearby street".
"My condolences and thoughts are with Jack's family, friends, school friends and everyone affected by this within the community," he said.
"Officers are continuing to make further inquiries at this time and will remain at the scene as the investigation progresses."
Neighbours described being alerted to "screaming" in the street.
Resident Lorrine Urvine said: "The kids - they were hysterical.
"And within minutes I've never seen so many police cars in my life."
Neighbour Tracey Lawrence said: "The little boy that lives there ran over to a neighbour saying the dog was attacking his friend and the neighbour couldn't help and couldn't save the boy."