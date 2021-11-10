Covid: Young people 'missed out' on work experience
"We could be raising a generation of doctors who didn't get a full insight into the job."
Manon, 17, is one of many young people who missed out on work experience due to Covid.
Careers Wales has partnered with Speakers for Schools to offer work experience to every state school in Wales "to help disadvantaged young people catch up post-Covid".
However, some young people have said their generation may never recover.
'Young people won't know what to expect'
Manon, from Cardiff, wants to study medicine.
"I can't really say whether it is harder as I haven't really tried to get work experience in any other field but the fact for example that before the pandemic I was working in a care home and I had to stop that because of the risk to the residents in the home.
"I think, possibly, it has put us at a disadvantage because in a normal year we would have got it through the school and such."
"I worry that with our generation it is paramount to get work experience to see what a job will be like and without that we could be raising a generation of doctors who didn't get a full insight into the job before continuing into the vocation."
Harri, 17, from Cardiff, will start his sociology and politics degree without knowing what skills he needs to develop for a career in law.
He said: "It feels awfully frustrating because you feel that you are not wholly aware of what you are getting yourself into and that sets doubt into your mind then."
'I've not missed out'
Caitlin, 17, from Pontyclun, Rhondda Cynon Taf, said her virtual work experience at Bentley Motors was "an amazing experience" as she was able to make contacts and use industry software.
She said: "It would have been nice to see their manufacturing plant, but that was the only thing I would say I missed out on.
"Otherwise I would say it was far easier and far more convenient because I didn't have to plan or take a long journey and I would be more inclined to do another one because it was so easy."
Caitlin said she's also secured work at a garage.
"Having spent time away from school we missed out some things we needed for university and so doing the work experience it also gave me a bit of relief that there was something there for me and it was something I enjoyed," she said.
"It has been proof to me that I am on the right track and it took away some anxiety for the future."
'Virtual experience can be flexible'
Pineshield Health and Social Care Services, in Cardiff, has held virtual work experience.
Dean Morgan, associate director of business, said virtual work experience has provided "flexibility" and "was a great opportunity for providing social value to young people".
He said: "For us it was more of a long-term game so it was more about not looking at recruitment but how we can as a social care provider can look to improve the perception of social care and it gave us a platform to give something back and help to educate people on the opportunities and career paths available to young people."
He added that the pandemic has put a barrier with many businesses and their work experience but especially in the social care sector.
"Virtual mediums allows us to be a lot more flexible and to keep going in a way that is a lot more positive for people involved.
"We are a small provider but we can reach people across the country because of the nature of the platform and there is going to be a growth around this especially in the world we are living in now."
The Careers Wales and Speakers for Schools partnership has been developed to help "build the confidence of state pupils to aim higher".
The scheme is already well-established in England and supported by Tesco, Spotify and Virgin Atlantic.Sarah Cleveley, director of engagement for the Speakers for Schools charity, said: "Virtual work experience has enabled us to offer many more young people opportunities and the and the technological element is important in future workplaces."We are looking forward to extending our provision in Wales and working with some of the largest employers."