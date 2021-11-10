Brecon Beacons: George Linnane named as rescued caver
An injured man who was rescued after more than two days underground in a cave system has been named.
The BBC has been told that he is George Linnane, from Bristol.
He fell and hurt himself while caving in the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday.
Three hundred volunteers from across the UK came together to help with his 54-hour rescue. Mr Linnane is in hospital with multiple injuries after the ordeal.
He had broken his tibia and fibula, his jaw, and had chest injuries, a spokesperson for South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team (SMWCRT) said.