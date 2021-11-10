Art mistake: Washed off Cardiff centre murals to be replaced
- Published
Artwork accidentally washed away by city cleaners is to be replaced by new pieces by the original artists.
Three murals that had been commissioned to make the centre of Cardiff "vibrant and welcoming" were removed by mistake by contractors.
For Cardiff apologised for the "devastating error" and has offered to fund new work in a different location.
Artist Beth Blandford welcomed the news having been left "gutted" when the original was destroyed.
Details of the new "safer" city centre locations have yet to be confirmed but Rachel Kinchin, creative producer for Pwsh, the collective that created the artwork, said work would begin next spring.
"I'd like to send my love to the artists for the way in which they have dealt with this challenge, and extend thanks to everyone who has [sent] messages of hope and support.
"We all continue to be optimistic and excited about the future of public art in Cardiff."
Beth was one of three young female artists, alongside Amber Forde and Temeka Davies, who painted the murals to celebrate diversity and said her original work had taken five days to complete.
She said at the time: "Public art in Cardiff is something that is lacking, especially from female artists and showing female and diverse communities.
"These are voices that need to be heard, and it was just washed off due to a mistake, it feels a bit overwhelming really."
In a statement, For Cardiff said the mistake was caused by a communication error with its cleansing contractor.
Adrian Field added: "For Cardiff want to, again, send their heartfelt apologies to the enormously talented Beth, Amber and Temeka but are looking forward to once again seeing more of their beautiful creations in the city centre."