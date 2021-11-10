Business rates could close small businesses, says Celtic Manor chief
Small businesses could collapse if business rates are reintroduced in Wales next year, a leading hotelier has said.
CEO of Celtic Collection, Ian Edwards, said rates should be kept at zero for hospitality from April.
In England, rates for retail, hospitality, and leisure businesses will see a 50% discount.
Ahead of December's budget, the Welsh government said it was "carefully considering the money available".
The hospitality industry was one of the largest users of the UK government's furlough scheme, and the gradual reopening of bars, restaurants and hotels has been hit by shortages of staff and rising costs.
In October's budget, Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced retail, hospitality and leisure businesses in England would be able to claim a discount on their business rates of 50%, up to a maximum of £110,000.
The chief executive of the Celtic Collection, which includes the Celtic Manor resort in Newport, wants the Welsh government to go further when it publishes its budget in December.
Mr Edwards said ongoing support through business rates relief was "absolutely needed".
"Make no mistake about this, we are definitely not out of the pandemic. Businesses are not running at full capacity.
"So if we don't have that support then many businesses now, before the end of the year or after this year, could collapse because of that support disappearing. And we absolutely need it, going forward."
He said business rates "should remain at zero, because we are in such uncertain times".
A Welsh government spokesman said: "We recognise the challenging circumstances businesses have faced as a result of the pandemic, which is why those in the retail, leisure and hospitality sectors won't have to pay any rates until April 2022.
"We're carefully considering the money available to Wales following the UK government's spending review and will confirm future funding decisions in our budget on 20 December."
The Celtic Collection's latest development, the Parkgate Hotel, opened in October on Westgate Street in Cardiff at a challenging time for the hospitality industry.
"It's a risk opening any business at any time, no matter what is going on," Mr Edwards said, adding "but it is even more of a risk opening a hospitality business during a pandemic.
"Hospitality has probably suffered more than any other industry during this pandemic."
Staff shortages have hit many hospitality businesses, with restaurants and hotels having to limit their opening times or reduce the number of rooms on sale in order to deal with a recruitment crisis.
It is an issue that students at Coleg y Cymoedd in Rhondda Cynon Taf are acutely aware of, with some already working in the sector before finishing their qualifications.
Nicholas Schindler, 19, from Ystrad Rhondda is studying cookery at college and working in a pub.
"I would love to work in a proper, professional kitchen in the near future," he said.
"I have been working up in a pub kitchen for about five months, and it is incredibly busy. I have had to do it on my own sometimes - just working in a kitchen, because there is nobody else to do it."