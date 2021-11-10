Admiral: Home working sees Newport office closure
Admiral will close its Newport office as more staff continue to work from home following the coronavirus pandemic.
Currently, about 1,000 of its 7,500 south Wales-based staff go in to work at one of its premises on any given day.
The financial services firm has already left Ellipse House in Swansea and will exit Capital Quarter, Cardiff, in 2022.
A phased exit from Newport will be completed in 2023 with no job losses.
It will mean staff will operate out of Llansamlet and Admiral Group House in Swansea and Ty Admiral and Capital Tower in Cardiff.
Head of property Huw Llewellyn said: "The Covid-19 pandemic has changed how we work and we have learned that we can continue to operate effectively while working differently, and remotely.
"Our business continues to grow but our people are embracing a more flexible, hybrid approach and are telling us it's how they want to work moving forward, as they've seen a positive impact on their wellbeing and work-life balance."