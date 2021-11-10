Pembrokeshire: Lee Thomas, 41, dies weeks after assault
- Published
A 41-year-old man has died almost a month after a serious assault in Pembrokeshire.
Dyfed-Powys Police said Lee Thomas, from Monkton, died in hospital on Wednesday.
Police officers are investigating the serious assault in Tenby Court, in Monkton near Pembroke, on 13 October.
The force said Mr Thomas' family was being supported by specialist officers following his death.
Nathanial Nuttal, also from Monkton, who was charged with assault following the incident, is currently on remand in prison.
The force said the investigation into the incident is continuing.