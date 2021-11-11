No school dinners if child's debt is 2p, Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle letter says
- Published
Pupils will not be allowed school meals if they are more than a penny in debt, according to a letter to parents.
The cook at secondary Ysgol Dyffryn Nantlle, in Penygroes, Gwynedd, has been "instructed not to give food to any child" if debts are not cleared.
Strategic head teacher Neil Foden's letter said the decision was due to a deficit in the school meals budget.
Gwynedd Council told North Wales Live anyone "having difficulty" paying for school meals should get in touch.
Mr Foden's letter said he was "very surprised to learn at the end of the last half term that there was an unexpected deficit in our school meals budget".
"Closer inspection revealed that this was because a handful of pupils had run up debts totalling more than £1,800."
Father-of-five Darren Owen, 43, said he was "absolutely fuming" after his wife showed him the letter they had received.
"I understand that people should pay their bills but, at the same time, people are struggling," he said.
"We owed 36p and we had a letter," said Mr Owen, from Penygroes, who has two children at the school.
"Surely they know who the parents are. Can't they help them? he said.
The letter said all debts over £10 will be transferred to the council and parents would be invoiced by the authority.
And those with debts over 1p would receive a message from the Welsh medium school and asked to "clear its debts and credit the system" by 19 November.
Mr Foden's letter said the cook has been instructed not to give food to any child from 22 November if the "debt has not been cleared, or, in the future, to children whose accounts do not have enough money to pay for lunch".
"I am sorry that we have had to take these steps but the scale of the default means that something clearly has to be done," wrote Mr Foden.
Headteacher Neil Foden said: " This was a matter we raised with the education authority as an issue of concern, and the approach was suggested by them.
"The letter has gone out to all parents, not just those with debts. Those with the largest debts are being dealt with by the education authority.
Mr Foden added that he has not had a single complaint from a parent and he is aware that this has been an issue in other schools in North Wales and they have adopted a similar zero tolerance approach.
"The loss incurred has to come from the school budget - it isn't a debt that goes into the ether."