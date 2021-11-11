Central Square: Cardiff apartment block plans unveiled
Plans for a 30-storey apartment block in a city centre square have been proposed by a developer.
The tower is planned for Central Square in Cardiff by the developer Rightacres, and would contain 330 flats.
The developer said the building, if approved, would "provide substantial residential accommodation in a highly sustainable city centre location".
A public consultation takes place until 7 December and the final decision will be made by Cardiff council.
The building would include about 5,995 sq ft (about 557 sq m) of commercial uses on the ground floor, and space to store 120 bicycles, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
The company said the application site has been cleared for development, having previously been occupied by St David's House.
St David's House, which was demolished in 2019, used to run the length of Wood Street, but has now already been partly replaced with the new tax offices.
Elsewhere on Central Square, several new buildings have been built recently, including the new BBC Wales headquarters, and the unfinished, long-delayed new bus station.
Rightacres said: "The design of the residential tower and pavilion will create an active frontage to Wood Street and a new public realm that contains the recently installed Betty Campbell Square."