Armistice Day: Navy's Barbara McGregor lays poppies
The longest-serving woman in the Royal Navy will travel by train from Wales to lay a poppy wreath at London Paddington's war memorial.
It comes as Wales celebrates the 103rd Armistice Day since World War One, commemorating those who died in conflict.
Barbara McGregor, who retired earlier this year after a career of 43 years, will read the Act of Remembrance.
She said she was "so proud" to travel from Bridgend to lay the poppies.
Ms McGregor, 62, first joined the Royal Navy as a radio operator in 1977, serving at HMS Heron, Yeovilton, HMS Dryad, Portsmouth, and HMS Rooke, Gibraltar.
This was later followed by the first of two deployments at HMS Raleigh, Cornwall, where she trained new women.
Speaking on BBC Radio Wales Breakfast with Claire Summers, Ms McGregor said it was "wonderful to be involved" in the event.
Her wreath will be one of several to be taken by train to be laid at Paddington's platform one in London as part of a Great Western Rail campaign with The Veterans Charity.
"To think that a little part of Neath Port Talbot and Bridgend can be represented in this way is fantastic, and I look forward to seeing wreaths from other parts of the network arriving by train.
"It's immensely important to myself and my colleagues to remember all those people who gave the ultimate sacrifice," she said.
More recently she had worked as the regional development manager for the Naval Regional Command Wales and western England, which encompasses 15 Armed Forces careers offices.
Cities, towns and villages across Wales are marking Armistice Day with two-minute silence at 11:00 GMT, including attractions in Denbighshire being lit up in red.