Flintshire: Baby's ashes taken in burglary leaves mum heartbroken
A mother has said a burglary in which her baby son's ashes were taken has left her "heartbroken".
Chloe Robinson, 22, from Connah's Quay in Flintshire, found her bedroom "trashed" with the ashes missing alongside other keepsakes of her baby on Saturday.
Her son Hunter was stillborn at Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan almost two years ago.
North Wales Police said it was investigating the break-in at her flat.
After being away from her flat the night before, Ms Robinson said she "started screaming" when she came home to find that a memorial she had set up to her son had been wrecked.
Items such as Hunter's hospital tag and a necklace with his name and picture were missing, and a professionally taken picture of Chloe with Hunter in hospital, which she kept next to her bed, was vandalised.
She then found that the box which had held his ashes was empty, apart from remnants.
'Why would anyone want a baby's ashes?'
"Why would anyone want a baby's ashes? I don't know what I have done to deserve this," she said.
"It would have been obvious it was a memorial."
The 22-year-old had been planning a party in Hunter's memory on the second anniversary of his death on 25 November, but items including balloons she had bought for the occasion were also taken, and helium tanks emptied.
She has now set up a fundraising page online to raise the money to replace some of the lost things.
Money and air pods were also taken, she added.
But she said the ordeal has made her feel "devastated" again.
"Since losing Hunter, I have had lots of mental health issues. My mental health support worker said I was just getting back on track.
"This has blown everything up," she said.