Hospital overcrowding caused deaths, say Betsi Cadwaladr doctors
- Published
Patients have been dying in ambulances and waiting rooms due to overcrowding, according to doctors.
Letters outlining their concerns over avoidable deaths at north Wales hospitals have been published.
One letter said health board leaders "failed to address patterns of behaviour that cripple efficiency".
Hospital bosses said that "ongoing challenges to discharge many patients" are creating problems throughout the hospital system.
'Dangerous' practice
Doctors working at the emergency departments of Ysbyty Gwynedd, Ysbyty Glan Clwyd and Wrexham Maelor have written these letters, asking Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board bosses to take action.
The letters claim staff are subjected to abuse due to inefficiencies and question the "dangerous" practice of keeping patients on trolleys in corridors and crowded waiting rooms during a pandemic.
Doctors describe an incident this summer in which a patient died in an ambulance after waiting two hours for treatment outside a hospital.
The letters were written in June this year and in December 2020 and have been published by the Local Democracy Reporting Service following a Freedom of Information Act (FoI) request.
Doctors said the overcrowding problem has been made worse by the Covid pandemic, but insist the problem predates this and is linked to the health board being taken out of special measures in November last year.
In one of the letters, doctors said that "even the most fundamental aspects of Emergency Medicine" were compromised.
'Top-heavy' management
"This is causing identifiable patient harm and mortality with deaths occurring in our waiting rooms, ambulances, and out in the community that are attributable in significant part to delays caused by crowding.
"These catastrophic incidents are currently reviewed in isolation by each site, and we have no evidence or assurance that lessons are being learned over the wider health economy," the letter stated.
The letter from December 2020 said the health board has been issued with at least a dozen regulation 28 notices, which are interventions by the coroner to improve public safety.
The notices highlight overcrowding and "the lack of meaningful progress on this by the health board".
The Conservative MS for Aberconwy MS Janet Finch-Saunders has called for an inquiry.
"I actually believe that senior management are to blame," she said.
"I believe it is top-heavy on management and not enough resources are going into front-line staff."
Dr Nick Lyons, the executive medical director at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, said: "There are ongoing challenges to discharge many patients from hospital to suitable accommodation or care services, which impacts flow through the entire hospital system, and on our ability to bring patients into and through the emergency department in a timely manner."
He added that they were prioritising patient flow to build capacity in emergency departments and increasing community care for frail and elderly patients.