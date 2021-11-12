Emiliano Sala: David Henderson sentenced for organising flight
- Published
The man who organised the flight which killed footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson has been sentenced to 18 months in prison.
David Henderson, 67, of Hotham, East Riding of Yorkshire, was found guilty last month of recklessly endangering the safety of an aircraft.
He also admitted to a charge of trying to arrange a flight for a passenger without permission or authorisation.
Sala and Mr Ibbotson died in January 2019 in a crash in the English Channel.
The body of Mr Ibbotson, the pilot, has never been recovered.
The judge, Mr Justice Foxton said Henderson had shown "a cavalier attitude" and had not kept even the most basic records.
He added that Henderson had intentionally breached Civil Aviation Authority regulations "for reason of profit", and was "reckless, not merely negligent".