Logan Mwangi: Stepdad denies murder, admits justice charge
The stepfather of a five-year-old boy found dead in a south Wales river has denied murder, but admitted perverting the course of justice.
Logan Mwangi, also known as Logan Williamson, was discovered in the River Ogmore in Bridgend county on 31 July.
John Cole, 39, of Sarn, Bridgend, pleaded not guilty to killing Logan at a hearing in Swansea Crown Court.
But he pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice, a charge denied by the child's mother Angharad Williamson.
Ms Williamson, who stood in the dock next to Cole, wept as the details of the offence were read out.
She is also accused of murder but did not enter a plea during the hearing on Friday.
A 14-year-old boy, who cannot be identified due to his age, appeared by video link from another room in the court building.
He also pleaded not guilty to both Logan's murder and perverting the course of justice.
A new provisional trial date was set for February.