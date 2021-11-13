Cardiff record shop hunts for valuable vinyl disc donor
A vinyl records seller wants to find the person who dropped off a stack of old albums as one could be worth £350.
Ed Daw, 40, said the customer told him there was "nothing of value" among the vinyls so he gave him a discount on a Jimi Hendrix album, among others, he bought at Cardiff Record Exchange.
Ed has since found an "obscure" collectible album by an Irish musician from 50 years ago was among the haul.
He now wants to return it or offer a "couple of hundred pounds" for it.
Ed said the self-titled "psychedelic" folk music album was made by singer and guitarist Ernie Graham in 1971.
He said one had sold in the US for $400 (£298) so he wanted to make a fair offer for it.
"It's quite an obscure record and I didn't recognise it all," said Ed, a father of two, who quit working for the NHS to open his shop in Cathays, Cardiff, last year.
"I want to give it back to him or give him a couple of hundred pounds."
He has more than 10,000 records varying in price up to £1,000 for "rarities" such as a first press of Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon.
Ed said he was always looking to buy and sell collections from classical music to heavy metal but sometimes even he is surprised by what turns up.
"I hadn't come across this record before," he added.
Hiya! To the person who just bought some records into the shop and gave them to me please can you get in contact, one of the records is worth a couple of hundred pounds and I want to give you some money for it! (You bought a Hendrix record and a few others).— Cardiff Record Exchange (@CardiffRecords) November 12, 2021