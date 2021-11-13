BBC News

Cardiff record shop hunts for valuable vinyl disc donor

Published
Image source, Ed Daw
Image caption,
Ed Daw said the valuable disc was amongst a stack dropped off at his record store

A vinyl records seller wants to find the person who dropped off a stack of old albums as one could be worth £350.

Ed Daw, 40, said the customer told him there was "nothing of value" among the vinyls so he gave him a discount on a Jimi Hendrix album, among others, he bought at Cardiff Record Exchange.

Ed has since found an "obscure" collectible album by an Irish musician from 50 years ago was among the haul.

He now wants to return it or offer a "couple of hundred pounds" for it.

Ed said the self-titled "psychedelic" folk music album was made by singer and guitarist Ernie Graham in 1971.

He said one had sold in the US for $400 (£298) so he wanted to make a fair offer for it.

Image source, Ed Daw
Image caption,
The Ernie Graham record was among a stack dropped into Ed Daw's shop

"It's quite an obscure record and I didn't recognise it all," said Ed, a father of two, who quit working for the NHS to open his shop in Cathays, Cardiff, last year.

"I want to give it back to him or give him a couple of hundred pounds."

He has more than 10,000 records varying in price up to £1,000 for "rarities" such as a first press of Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon.

Ed said he was always looking to buy and sell collections from classical music to heavy metal but sometimes even he is surprised by what turns up.

"I hadn't come across this record before," he added.

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.View original tweet on Twitter

Related Topics

More on this story