Pandy house fire: Three taken to hospital after blaze
- Published
Three people have been taken to hospital after being led to safety from a house fire.
Firefighters were called to Pandy, near Llangollen, Denbighshire, on Sunday just after 16:15 GMT.
The occupants were led to safety by a neighbour and taken to hospital as a precaution, said North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
Fire crews remained at the detached property on Monday.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.