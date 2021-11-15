Lucy Dyer admits killing baby in Llanelli drink-drive crash
- Published
A woman has admitted causing death by dangerous driving after killing a six-month-old girl in a car crash.
Eva Maria Nichifor was in a car which was hit by Lucy Dyer on 8 October.
Dyer, 23, of, Heulwen Terrace, Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, also admitted drink-driving in relation to the crash at Heol Goffa crossroads.
Eva's parents, Florin and Carmen, said they were "distraught by our loss", with her mother previously speaking of her "indescribable pain".
Dyer will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court later.