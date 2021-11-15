Blaenau Gwent: Parking scheme review calls after too few cars ticketed
A council issuing less than a third of the 3,500 parking tickets it wants to has called for an examination of parking enforcement.
Blaenau Gwent council officer Mark Hopkins told councillors between 1 November, 2020, and September 30, 2021 just 1,029 were issued.
A total of 95% of the fines have been paid, compared to 88% the year before.
Mr Hopkins said Covid lockdown restrictions meant staff were redeployed to work elsewhere.
This, he said at a Monday meeting, had affected the figures.
According to the council's business model, 3,500 penalty notices need to be issued each year.
He added traffic wardens were "subject to abuse and threats" which had seen one leave the job.
A replacement had only just been found for another who left during summer.
Chairman of the community services scrutiny committee, Mandy Moore, said: "A full review needs to be done.
"Taking Covid aside, this hasn't seen the best outcomes we would want."
Mr Hopkins answered: "Over the last two years, due to Covid restrictions, staff unavailability and sickness, we haven't had a long run of having two CPOs (Civil Enforcement Officers) fully working in Blaenau Gwent."
CPOs are the equivalent of traffic wardens.
Ms Moore said the review should examine whether they had enough of them.
During 2020/21 the scheme ended up with a surplus of £11,466, partly because of a £27,000 Welsh government grant.
This was to off-set car parking payments lost during the first national lockdown between March 2020 and July 2020.
But by April and September this year, the cost was showing an £8,042 deficit.
Blaenau Gwent is part of South Wales Parking Group, which covers seven local authorities in south-east Wales.
From 20 March to 20 July, 2020, parking charges were suspended due to the first lockdown.