Paraglider crash: Injured Greg Chilton thanks rescuers
- Published
A paraglider who was taken to hospital after crashing on a hillside has thanked rescuers who went to his aid.
Pilot Greg Chilton crashed on a hillside in the Black Mountains at Hay Bluff, near Hay on Wye, Powys, on Saturday morning.
Mountain rescue volunteers helped him to safety before a Coastguard helicopter airlifted him to hospital.
"I can't thank both services enough," said Mr Chilton, in a post on Longtown Mountain Rescue Team's Facebook page.
"Unfortunately, I'm pretty immobile at the moment but in good spirits.
"I'd like to try and give back once I'm back on my feet and moving with some fundraising. Can't thank you all enough.
"Please send my thanks and gratitude on to those involved."
The rescuers set up a rope raise system before putting Mr Chilton on to a stretcher and transferring him to the waiting helicopter which airlifted him to hospital