Wales fans told lessons learnt over packed trains
- Published
Football fans have been promised "lessons have been learnt", following scenes of packed trains at the weekend.
Transport for Wales (TfW) has tried to reassure fans ahead of Tuesday night's Wales v Belgium fixture at Cardiff City Stadium.
Chief operating officer Marie Daly said 600 people tried to travel between Cardiff and Newport after the Belarus match.
Some said they felt unsafe as many people were not wearing face masks.
Wearing a face covering on public transport is currently the law in Wales during the coronavirus pandemic.
Ms Daly said the weekend's disruption was "because of the issues we had with buses".
"We apologise for the impact that had on customers.
'We really need people to work with us'
"We have taken the lessons learnt into this evening's game with enhanced services after the game," she said.
"On trains that are as busy as you've seen over the weekend, it is really hard for British Transport Police to get through those services.
"So we really need people to work with us and to take responsibility for wearing face coverings."
Ms Daly said Transport for Wales had handed out 6,000 face coverings since the start of the rugby autumn internationals.
"The role of British Transport Police is to understand why people are not wearing face coverings and that's out first port of call," she said.
"If people refuse to wear a face covering, then we have had instances where we have refused travel because people won't comply with the legislation."