Velindre Cancer Centre: Judicial review rejection upheld
- Published
A High Court judge has upheld a decision to refuse a judicial review into a new cancer centre in Cardiff.
A different High Court judge previously rejected campaigner Catherine Lewis' request for a judicial review on 21 September.
Campaigners called for the review after the Welsh government gave the go-ahead for the planned hospital in March.
The court had ordered that Ms Lewis should pay more than £46,000 in legal costs.
In the request for a legal challenge, the campaigners claimed there were several legal issues with the hospital's go-ahead, including problems with the environmental impact and the clinical model.
Ms Lewis, who has been treated for breast cancer at Velindre Hospital, said the government failed to consider building at the University Hospital of Wales (UHW) and would be in breach of a legal duty to maintain and enhance biodiversity by building the replacement in Whitchurch.
The campaign had previously raised more than £23,000 through crowdfunding to apply for the judicial review.
However, Judge Sir Ross Cranston dismissed the claims.
He said the Nuffield Trust report into Velindre, published in November, took into account a range of views on co-locating a new hospital at UHW and said ecology was a planning matter and not part of the business case.
Plans are for the centre, on the Northern Meadows in Whitchurch, to provide specialist treatment, and to include facilities for learning, research and development.
Preparations for the site's construction drew protests last month, with two women arrested.
Meanwhile, building work on the hospital itself is scheduled to begin in March 2023 and it is due to open in summer 2025.