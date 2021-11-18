E-scooters: Police contact schools after children in near-miss
Two children on an e-scooter have had a near-miss with a bus - prompting police officers to contact schools to remind them of the dangers.
South Wales Police wrote to secondary schools in Barry following the incident near the town's waterfront.
The bus and other vehicles had to make emergency stops, and the 12-year-old boys weren't hurt.
E-scooters are classed as motor vehicles and can't be used on paths or roads unless part of a trial.
Community support officer Laura Berry, said: "Following this incident, local schools have agreed to disseminate advice to parents and pupils, so they can make an informed decision before purchasing an e-scooter as a Christmas present.
"Christmas is fast approaching and while electric scooters appear to be a must-have present there are growing safety concerns.
"We are seeing increasing number of scooters in Barry and have witnessed a number of near misses involving young people narrowly escaping injury."
Last month, South Wales Police seized 23 e-scooters following complaints from the public.