Towyn: Matthew Selby denies sister's murder in caravan
- Published
A 19-year-old man has denied killing his teenage sister in a holiday park caravan.
During the hearing at Mold Crown Court, Matthew Selby, of Greater Manchester, denied a single count of murder.
Amanda Selby, 15, from Ashton-under-Lyne, Greater Manchester, died at Ty Mawr Holiday Park in Towyn, Conwy county, on 31 July.
He was remanded in custody until the trial, which will be held in February and is expected to last for seven days.
Mr Selby, of Ashton-under-Lyne, appeared via video-link from HMP Berwyn in Wrexham and spoke only to confirm his name and enter his plea during the 10-minute hearing.
Amanda died after police were called to reports of a "domestic disturbance" at the holiday park, near Abergele.
Following her death, Amanda's family said: "Amanda was a loving daughter and granddaughter - she was caring, thoughtful, liked to help others and very much loved. She will be very sadly missed."
Her school, Droylsden Academy in Greater Manchester also paid tribute to her.
A message on its website said: "Our school family is devastated by this awful news.
"Amanda was a lovely student and she will be sorely missed by students and staff."