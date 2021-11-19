Sepsis: Girl, 4, would have been saved with diagnosis - inquest
A mother has told an inquest that opportunities were "missed" in hospital to prevent her four-year-old daughter dying from sepsis.
Skyla Whiting died days after becoming unwell with an upset stomach in May 2018, Newport Coroner's Court heard.
Reports written by doctors after Skyla's death found sepsis should have been diagnosed, and she "would have been saved" if actions had been taken.
Hospital doctors sent her home after saying she had a virus.
The inquest heard Skyla was seen by a GP and then at Nevill Hall Hospital, Abergavenny, where doctors diagnosed her with a viral infection.
'An inconvenience'
She was sent home and her parents were told not to bring her back.
In evidence read to the court, Skyla's mother Amy Whiting said she felt like "an inconvenience" when she asked doctors to see her child.
The court heard that Skyla was later admitted to the hospital again but antibiotics were not initially prescribed.
Skyla was in pain, vomiting and a rash she had was turning purple.
Mrs Whiting said a doctor was "unconcerned about Skyla's rash".
The court heard Skyla received a chest X-ray which showed she had infection in both her lungs.
Antibiotics were administered, but Skyla did not show signs of improvement.
The court heard Skyla was later taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, Mrs Whiting said she had "lost all confidence" in the staff at Nevill Hall.
She said she was told Skyla was suffering from toxic shock syndrome.
Mrs Whiting said a consultant said Skyla was "desperately ill" and was on the "maximum dose of everything" they could give her.
The court heard that on15 May, Mrs Whiting was asked by a nurse whether she wanted Skyla christened.
Mrs Whiting told the court that she realised then "there was nothing more they could do".
She said: "It is my belief that opportunities to save Skyla's life were missed at the Nevill Hall Hospital."
In a report commissioned by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Profr Parviz Habibi, an expert paediatric doctor said: "In my opinion there was a missed opportunity to consider Sepsis by the evening of 13 May 2018.
"A diagnosis of sepsis should have been made. On the balance of probabilities Skyla's life would have been saved if such actions would have been taken."
In a separate report commissioned by the health board, Dr Robert Scott-Jupp said: "In my opinion, on the balance of probabilities she would have survived with earlier intervention, ie intravenous antibiotics."
The inquest continues.