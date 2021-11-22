Home Bargains: New Cardigan store proposal divides opinion
A new store could finally fill a site empty for more than a decade - but the potential arrival of Home Bargains in Cardigan has divided opinion.
Planning permission was granted for a supermarket at Bath House, but Sainsbury's scrapped plans in 2014.
A planning application has now been made to create a 2,359 square metre Home Bargains store with space for 182 cars.
Ceredigion councillors are set to debate the proposals.
Home Bargains owner TJ Morris said it hoped the plans would create 100 part and full-time jobs, with a £6m investment in the local economy.
Its ethos is to "sell the best branded products at the lowest possible price" and they are typically between 10% and 30% cheaper than elsewhere, according to the firm.
However, former mayor and councillor Shan Williams is concerned money will leave the local economy if the store is granted permission.
"On the one hand it's nice to see something happening on this site, and it is a bit of an eyesore, but are Home Bargains the right people to come here?
"My biggest concern is the effect it will have on the local economy. We already have multinational supermarkets in Cardigan selling exactly the same as they'll be selling in Home Bargains.
"It'll have a detrimental and devastating effect on local business."
She said she was worried that with people driving to the site and not into Cardigan to shop, it would "cripple the heart of the town", adding: "They say they will undercut every other business by 10-30%.
"That to me is not fair competition. They'll wipe out the competition."
However, hairdresser Cindy Rogers believes it is good news.
"I'm very passionate about Cardigan and it's important to have shops like this coming to Cardigan to create jobs and get people to come to the town to use the shops that are there now," she said.
"A lot of people haven't got spare money for expensive things. It's a shop for everybody's pocket. I don't think it will have a bad impact on Cardigan."
TJ Morris declined to make any comment.