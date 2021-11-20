BBC News

Risca house fire: Family of four taken to hospital

Published
Image source, Google
Image caption,
Fire crews from Risca and Duffryn were called to the blaze on Saturday morning

A family of four managed to escape from a fire at their home in the early hours.

Two fire crews tackled the blaze in the ground floor living room at Mount Pleasant Road, Risca, Caerphilly county, just before 06:00 GMT.

Two adults and two children were taken to hospital as a precaution.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire was believed to be accidental.

