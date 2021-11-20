Risca house fire: Family of four taken to hospital
A family of four managed to escape from a fire at their home in the early hours.
Two fire crews tackled the blaze in the ground floor living room at Mount Pleasant Road, Risca, Caerphilly county, just before 06:00 GMT.
Two adults and two children were taken to hospital as a precaution.
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said the cause of the fire was believed to be accidental.
