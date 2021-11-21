Aberaman: Girl, 14, hit by car left with life-changing injuries
- Published
A 14-year-old girl has been left with life-changing injuries after being hit by a car, police have said.
South Wales Police were called to the incident in Cardiff Road, Aberaman, in Rhondda Cynon Taf, at 19:24 BST on Saturday.
The teenager was "knocked over" and was taken to hospital, police said.
A 58-year-old man, from Cwmaman, Rhondda Cynon Taf, who was driving the car, was arrested.
Police said enquiries were continuing.