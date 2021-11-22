Swansea riot: Disappointment at lack of legal action
By Rhys Williams and David Grundy
BBC Wales
- Published
A man who had to flee his home in Swansea after he was caught up in the Mayhill riot six months ago has said he is "shocked" and "disappointed" no-one has been prosecuted.
Father-of-two Adam Romain left Waun-Wen Road because he no longer felt safe after "yobs" torched cars and threw bricks at houses on 20 May.
Police made 37 arrests but no-one has been charged while they await a Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) decision.
The CPS has been asked to comment.
Mr Romain, who filmed the incident, can be heard in the footage begging the police to respond after explaining that bricks were thrown through his front window and some rioters tried to force entry through his front door.
"I'm a bit disappointed to be quite frank to think that it's been, what, six months now," he said.
South Wales Police has kept him updated but he said he was frustrated with the lack of progress.
"Common sense says that people should be held accountable for these actions," he said.
"It makes me feel kind of disappointed with the system and concerned about when I'm out and about in Swansea.
"It does make me think whether these people could attack again and do it feeling that they're going to have very little to no consequences for it."
Seven police officers were injured in the violence, which was condemned by First Minister Mark Drakeford and Home Secretary Priti Patel.
An independent panel of experts, including South Wales Police, its Police and Crime Commissioner and Swansea council, is investigating why the disturbance happened.
South Wales Police's response has been criticised by some residents including Mr Romain who called 999 three times after returning home after a frantic call from his partner.
"I understand some people have been banned from certain areas close to where the riot happened and we've got to call it what is, it was a riot," he said.
"But are those people going to stick to it? I don't know.
"Is that enough for other people to feel safe? Personally for ourselves it hasn't been," he said.
The independent review into the riot will look at the background to the violence and see if lessons can be learned.
Det Insp Gareth Jones, of South Wales Police, said: "Thirty-seven people have been arrested in connection with the incident in Mayhill, and files have been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service and we are awaiting charging decisions.
"This is a very complex investigation and I appreciate the concerns that the local community may have, and our work continues to ensure that those responsible for actions that risked the lives of local people are brought to justice."
Sioned Williams, Plaid Cymru MS for South Wales West, said the close-knit Mayhill community pulled together after the incident.
"One rather elderly said to me 'you know what? It's one of the best things that happened to this place', and I couldn't believe what she was saying.
"She had her tongue very firmly in her cheek when she said it, but what she meant was, is that the authorities now respond to problems a lot quicker than they used to, and I think that's rather unforgivable."
She said there are communities across Wales facing similar social and economic problems to those some households in Mayhill have faced.
'Tackle inequality'
"Whatever actually sparked those violent events in Mayhill, there's been a lack of action on the social problems that are definitely a root cause of this kind of violence, and we have to tackle that inequality," she said.
Adam Romain said he believed he could be suffering from PTSD and struggles with remembering and retaining information.
He is now setting up a new home away from Mayhill but hopes those involved will be dealt with.
"They have to think about their actions and have time to reflect," he said.
"I'm concerned that they will not get that and they need help and guidance, that's what I feel."
- SURVIVING HELMAND: Inspirational stories from those deeply affected by the conflict in Afghanistan
- TIP NUMBER 7: The families of Aberfan fight for justice