Llantwit Fardre: Murder investigation after woman's body found
- Published
A murder investigation is under way after the body of a woman was found in a house in south Wales.
Police were called to the property on St Annes Drive in Llantwit Fardre, near Pontypridd, at 14:45 GMT on Sunday.
The woman has yet to be named and no-one has been arrested.
Det Supt Darren George said: "This incident has understandably caused significant concern locally and we are working hard to identify who was responsible for this murder."
South Wales Police has set up an incident room in Cardiff and a large cordon is in place around the area.
Det Supt George added: "Officers are carrying out door-to-door inquiries across the village.
"My appeal is for anybody who thinks they may have information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact us - what they tell us could be extremely valuable to the investigation."
A neighbour told BBC Wales that officers had been searching cars in the area on Sunday night and one vehicle was seen being taken away by police on Monday morning.
At the scene, BBC Wales news journalist Nelli Bird
Dozens of police officers have descended on the quiet housing estate.
Forensic officers are at a large detached property in a small cul-de-sac on St Annes Drive but police have taped off a number of sites in the area.
People living here say they haven't been told anything official from the police.
Jamie Price, who lives nearby, said: "All the street was full of police and dogs turned up this morning.
"This road is busy today. There's a lot of people nosing around. Down here is normally really quiet."