Pontardawe fire: Two homes wrecked and dogs rescued
- Published
Two houses were destroyed and two others severely damaged after a fire swept through a row of terraced homes in Neath Port Talbot.
More than 30 firefighters were called to Lon Tanyrallt, Alltwen, Pontardawe, just before 18:00 GMT on Sunday.
The fire was already well-developed when they arrived and spread through the roof space.
Everyone escaped unhurt, but three dogs had to be rescued and it took several hours to bring the blaze under control.
Fire crews were sent from Pontardawe, Morriston, Neath, Swansea West and Swansea Central.