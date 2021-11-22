Covid: Wales v Australia sees more packed trains from Cardiff
Trains in and out of Cardiff for Wales' final autumn international were busy once again on Saturday, images from a passenger have shown.
Helen Penny, who travelled to Cardiff Central from Lisvane for Wales' win against Australia, said very few people were wearing masks in the carriage.
Transport for Wales (TfW) has faced criticism over busy carriages at sporting events in recent weeks.
TfW said it had used all available trains and strengthened services.
It also said the busy trains meant conductors and poice officers could not always walk through the carriages to enforce face mask laws.
In Wales, masks are a legal requirement on public transport.
Ms Penny from Caerphilly, told BBC Radio Wales Breakfast: "We got the train down from Lisvane to Cardiff at 2pm, but the 2pm train was cancelled.
"A couple of minutes later it went past us, empty, then the 2:30 train was absolutely packed, we had to ask everyone to sort of move back so we could get on."
She said her return train was also cancelled, and the lack of mask wearing was "a little bit worrying".
"There was a couple of other people wearing masks but there was probably only about four people wearing masks in that carriage."
TfW said: "We're currently using all the trains that are available to us. We ran as many services as possible and, where we could, we strengthened services on popular routes.
"It's a large-scale operation to transport tens of thousands of people on an event day and we'd like to thank our customers for their co-operation on the day and staff for their continued hard work.
"Conductors and the British Transport Police also remind customers to wear a face covering, but with many services expected to be very busy, this will have an impact of conductors and the police being able to move throughout trains as they usually would."