Heads of the Valleys road worker badly hurt after being hit by car
- Published
A road worker has been flown to hospital with serious injuries after being hit by a car on a major route in south Wales.
Gwent Police said the incident happened on the A465 Heads of the Valleys road, near Tredegar, at about 12:10 GMT on Monday.
The force said the eastbound stretch was closed.
It contacted the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as officers were involved in a pursuit before the crash.
Police said the referral was standard procedure.
The IOPC said it was not investigating at the moment.
A spokesman added: "We have sent investigators to the scene to carry out an assessment, to help inform whether any investigation involving the IOPC is needed."