Cardiff stabbing: Man arrested after city centre incident
A man has been arrested after a stabbing near the centre of Cardiff.
South Wales Police said the incident took place on Hansen Street, off Dumballs Road, Butetown, at 09:00 GMT on Tuesday. The street has been closed.
The force said a 44-year-old man had been arrested in connection with the incident and was in custody.
The condition of the person who was stabbed is not yet known. Police said they would provide more information later.