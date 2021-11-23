Pontypool man's garage explosion death ruled was suicide, inquest finds
The death of a man in a garage explosion at his family's home was suicide, an inquest jury has ruled.
Christopher Jones, 32, died in the blast at his mother's home in Coed Camlas in New Inn, Pontypool, Torfaen on 22 July 2019.
Mr Jones, who had Asperger's syndrome, had been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and was on release from a mental health unit when he died.
The jury at Newport Coroners' Court gave a narrative conclusion.
The inquest had heard Mr Jones's remains were identified using DNA analysis.
He had been admitted to the Talygarn Unit and County Hospital in Pontypool under section three of the Mental Health Act after starting a fire in his flat on Boxing Day in 2018.
His paranoia would lead him to think people were talking about him and "aliens [were] invading his thoughts".
His medical notes said he was at "high risk of suicide".
The inquest heard he had a "fixed way of thinking" which led to disagreements with his family and clinicians about his care, and he believed suicide "was an option".
He also did not like taking anti-psychotic medication and would sometimes replace it with water.
He was moved to the Ty Skirrid ward at Maindiff Court Hospital in Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, on 4 March 2019, but was moved back to Talygarn in June after staff found he had bought two packets of paracetamol while on supervised leave, a week after doing the same thing.
He was allowed on escorted and unescorted leave from both units for varying amounts of time, based on assessments of his condition and suitability of spending time in the community.
One of his doctors said Mr Jones spoke of wanting to take his own life "on many occasions".
His mother, Kathie Jones, told an earlier hearing the first the family knew about him being let out was after the explosion at their home on 22 July.
Sarah Cadman, head of quality and improvement for mental health at the Aneurin Bevan health board, carried out a review into Mr Jones's death.
After Mr Jones was transferred back to Talygarn, he was still under the care of the responsible clinician at Ty Skirrid, which she called "unsatisfactory".
She said the responsible clinician is now transferred immediately when a patient transfers units.