Llantwit Fardre murder investigation: Police arrest man
- Published
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead in her home.
South Wales Police said the woman is believed to be 65-year-old June Fox-Roberts, who lived in Llantwit Fardre, Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Her body was found in her house in St Annes Drive on Sunday and a police cordon remains in place around the property and the surrounding grounds.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.