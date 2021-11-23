Ex-footballer Cliff Jones finds wedding ring in his Welsh cake
- Published
Former Wales footballer Cliff Jones got more than he expected from a homemade Welsh cake after finding a wedding ring inside.
The ring belonged to the wife of his former Wales and Tottenham Hotspur teammate Terry Medwin.
Joyce Medwin said she lost the ring last week, around the same time she was making the batch of Welsh cakes.
One batch had been baked for Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, and the other for Mr Jones.
"It was my mother's ring," she said.
"After I'd been making Welsh cakes during the day, when I went to bed and I was changing, I thought 'my mother's ring has gone'.
"My daughter came down and we went through everything. In the kitchen, under the bed. No sign of the ring."
She had been making the Welsh cakes ahead of a trip to London, for a reunion of the title-winning Spurs side of 1960-61.
Mrs Medwin added: "I said to Cliffy's wife, 'Joan, I've lost my mother's ring and Julie [her daughter] seems to think it could be in the Welsh cakes', which I thought was a bit ridiculous really."
But Mr Jones' wife, Joan, said despite the warning, it still came as a shock when her husband bit into the solid gold ring.
"He'd eaten nearly all of it, he had about a third left, and he said to me 'I think I've got a burnt currant'," she said.
"And in his hand it was this wedding ring covered in dough.
"Cliff hadn't even remembered that she'd lost the wedding ring, so he was really amazed by it."
Mr Jones said the find caught him off guard.
"It was a big surprise", he said. "I thought it was one of these hard currants. It was quite amazing really.
"She can't have the Welsh cake back, that's a certainty. She'll most probably get the ring back."