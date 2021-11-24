BBC News

Cardiff stabbing: Man dies after city centre attack

Hansen Street was cordoned off on Tuesday

A man has died after being stabbed in the centre of Cardiff.

The incident happened on Hansen Street, off Dumballs Road, Butetown, at 09:00 GMT on Tuesday.

South Wales Police said, although formal identification has not taken place, he is believed to be a 31-year-old local man. The force said his next of kin have been informed.

A 44-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Detectives are not looking for anybody else in connection with the death.

