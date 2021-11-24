Knighton driver admits killing woman while parallel parking
A woman was killed by a 78-year-old driver who had "no business" being behind the wheel, a court has heard.
Frederick Harrington was attempting to parallel park when his foot slipped off the break and on to the accelerator, hitting Christine Hughes, in July 2019.
Harrington, of Knucklas, Knighton, Powys, was suffering from the side-effects of strokes at the time.
He admitted causing death by dangerous driving and received a two-year suspended sentence and a driving ban.
Mrs Hughes, 76, was crushed under Harrington's car for an hour after being hit at speed by the reversing car while on the pavement.
The "horrific" crash was witnessed by her husband and daughter, who was in Knighton for a family reunion.
Brake pedal 'extremely slippery'
Prosecutor Robin Rouch said Mrs Hughes was in "significant pain" while trapped under the car.
Harrington, who had bought the car four weeks previously, was wearing slippers and appeared "vacant, confused and disorientated" at the scene.
Merthyr Tydfil Crown Court heard there was no rubber cover on the brake pedal making it "extremely slippery".
Harrington originally denied the charge but changed his plea on the day of the trial.
He was facing up to three years in jail, but Judge Greg Bull decided he was not capable of coping with prison because of his "incapacities".
He was given a two-year sentence, suspended for two years, a five-year driving ban and ordered to pay £3,200 in court costs.
'Cruel and unfair'
Mrs Hughes's husband, Arthur, said in a victim impact statement: "I can't get the details of the terrible accident off my mind - my darling wife was sobbing in pain as she lay crushed beneath the car for over an hour.
"Devastated hardly begins to explain how I feel. It just seemed so cruel and unfair.
"Life is now desolate and lonely. I miss her every day."
Mr Bull told Harrington: "There can be no more horrible scene for a husband and daughter to see a beloved wife and mother mown down in the way you did to Christine Hughes.
"You were driving a car you had no business driving. You were immobile which created a risk to other road users."
Harrington, who had no previous driving convictions, was in poor health, had suffered a series of strokes, needed two sticks to walk and had "low cognitive function", the court heard.
The judge said Harrington would never drive again and the court heard he had surrendered his licence following the fatal accident.