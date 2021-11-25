Women's World Cup: Musician from Wales writes official theme
The official theme music of the 2023 Women's World Cup has been written and performed by a Welsh musician.
Kelly Lee Owens said she was inspired by choirs in her homeland, as well as the sounds of wildlife from host nations Australia and New Zealand.
Owens, 33, from Bagillt, Flintshire, was approached by Fifa which wanted a woman to provide the "sonic identity" of the tournament.
It will accompany its advertising campaign and corporate branding.
"The tournament is taking place in New Zealand and Australia, so I took samples of the wagtail bird - which is native to Australia - and also some cicadas. I started off with percussion in that sense," she said.
"From there I started to build up the whole track, in a sense the track wrote itself."
She said the layering of voices on top of her own give the track an "epic feel".
Owens added: "Choirs bring a sense of community and in Wales that's very deep in our DNA so I introduced global choirs of all ages.
"It's not just my voice, it's being held and carried by other voices which I feel brings something to it which is deeper than one person.
"And that's where we are at the moment with global events it - really matters that we come together in these times."
The electronic music producer has another reason to celebrate - earlier this week, she won the top accolade at this year's Welsh Music Prize for her album Inner Song.
One of the tracks on the album is Corner of My Sky, a duet with legendary Welsh musician and co-founder of the Velvet Underground John Cale, with actor Michael Sheen featuring in the video.
Owens said she would love to perform her World Cup anthem at the opening ceremony in 2023 but, in the meantime, hopes the track will bring people together.
"I'd love people to have a sense of euphoria from the music, to be inspired and - especially for people in Wales - it's important that kids or whoever see that you can come from Wales, from a small town, from a working class background and you can create something for a global movement," she added.
"Nobody is an island and community is more important than ever, so I just want people to be inspired and emboldened by this."
Wales' women have never qualified for a World Cup finals, but have made a promising start during qualifiers for 2023.