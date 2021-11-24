Cardiff stabbing: Murder charge over Jordan Cody-Foster's death
A man has been charged with murder following a stabbing in the centre of Cardiff.
Jordan Cody-Foster, 31, of Cardiff, died following an attack on Hansen Street, Butetown, on Tuesday.
Steven White, 44, who was arrested in Splott, will appear before Cardiff magistrates on Thursday accused of murder.
Mr Cody-Foster's family said they were "grieved and saddened" and appealed for calm among his friends.
They also urged others not to take matters into their own hands.
They said in a statement: "He was deeply loved by everyone. The early years of Jordan's life were filled with love and hope, and he enjoyed many sporting activities.
"We also pray for the peace of God to keep and comfort us and Jordan's friends at this very difficult time."
Detectives are not looking for anybody else in connection with Mr Cody-Foster's death.
The incident happened at 09:00 GMT on Tuesday - staff from the nearby Huggard Centre helped treat Mr Cody-Foster's injuries, but he later died.
Det Ch Insp Matt Davies, of South Wales Police, said: "Our thoughts are with Jordan's friends and family who are devastated by his death.
"Understandably his death has also shocked the community, particularly those who work and reside at the nearby Huggard Centre, and I would like to thank them for the support they have given the investigation."