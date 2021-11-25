Abergele: Tribute to dad killed in suspected hit and run
- Published
The daughter of a man who died in a suspected hit and run has described him as a much-loved dad with "funny teeth" and a "baldy head".
The crash happened on Saturday at about 21:30 GMT on the A548 in Pensarn near Abergele, killing 63-year-old Ieuan Richard Williams from Pensarn.
His daughter Elize said she hoped there was a kebab shop and a pint waiting for her dad, who she would always love.
Three people have been arrested as part of the investigation.
The tribute said: "Dad - I hold so many fond memories, memories that make me smile and some that make me frown, but you will always live on for as long as I live.
"Hopefully there is a kebab shop up there for you and a decent pint.
"There are a lot of your traits instilled in me but the 'stone faced' look comes in handy from time to time so cheers for that.
"I love you so much and I will never forget you (or your 'baldy head and funny teeth' - well, lack of them as we used to say)."
North Wales Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses into the collision which also involved a black BMW car.