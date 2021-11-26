Christmas: 'Rubbish' Rhondda trees anger council boss
It is almost the most wonderful time of the year, and in many towns baubles and lights are being strung up as festive celebrations begin.
But in Rhondda Cynon Taf, the stars of the festivities are getting attention for all the wrong reasons.
Council leader Andrew Morgan has hit out at the state of the county's Christmas trees describing them as "rubbish".
Centregreat, which supplied the trees, has been asked to comment.
It is not the first time the county's Christmas trees have been in the spotlight.
Last year Mr Morgan complained about the state of the festive firs, and said several trees had to be replaced.
Now, as the county gears up for the festive period, Mr Morgan said he was furious that yet again the company had supplied what he described as "rubbish".
"Think we better look for a new contractor in the future as RCT residents deserve better," he said, on Twitter.
Hey @centregreat I’m really disappointed in the quality of Christmas trees supplied for RCT town centres yet again. Last year you had to replace several after I complained.— Cllr Andrew Morgan (@AndrewMorganRCT) November 22, 2021
This year is as bad - think we better look for a new contractor in future as RCT residents deserve better! pic.twitter.com/bXIJzu84q4
Mr Morgan added that following his complaints in previous years, the contractors were warned several months ago to make sure the trees supplied were fit for purpose.
However, he said some residents had messaged him to express their disappointment.
"The council pays good money for trees in each of the principal towns, and as such residents deserve, and I expect, better than we are getting," he said.
This is not the first time Christmas trees in Wales have not lived up to expectations.
In 2016 Cardiff council said it would have a 40 metre Christmas tree which in fact turned out to be 40 feet.