Emiliano Sala: Flight organiser David Henderson to appeal sentence
- Published
The man who organised the flight in which footballer Emiliano Sala and pilot David Ibbotson died will appeal against his sentence.
David Henderson, 67, of Hotham, East Riding of Yorkshire, was jailed for 18 months after being convicted of recklessly endangering the safety of an aircraft.
His legal team say papers were lodged with the Court of Appeal on Tuesday.
Henderson will not appeal against his conviction.
Sala, 28, and Mr Ibbotson, 59, were killed when the plane they were flying in plunged into the English Channel in January 2019.
The footballer's body was found about two-and-a-half weeks after the crash, though Mr Ibbotson, the pilot, has never been found.
The Argentine striker had completed a £15m transfer from Nantes to Cardiff City and was travelling between the two cities at the time of the crash.