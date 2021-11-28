Brecon residents evacuate after fire in three houses
- Published
Residents in a row of terraced houses had to evacuate after a fire in one home spread to two neighbouring properties.
Five fire engines and a water bowser were sent to the scene at Llanfaes, Brecon, Powys, at about 03:20 GMT.
Three men got out of the house when the fire began and there are no reports of any injuries.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said four crews remained at the scene at 06:30.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.