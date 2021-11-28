Homes in Wales still without power after Storm Arwen
- Published
Thousands of people in Wales are still without electricity after Storm Arwen.
SP Energy Networks, which supplies north Wales and parts of Powys, Ceredigion, and across the English border in north Shropshire, said 9,000 customers remain off.
Worst affected is along the Dee Valley, where some people have been without electricity for more than 30 hours.
Transport for Wales is running a "limited train service" with lines reopened following storm disruption.
Western Power Distribution, which serves south, west and mid Wales, said 1,087 customers remained without power at 13:00 GMT.
Many of the worst affected areas for electricity are in parts of rural Carmarthenshire and near the Ceredigion coast.
In Llandovery, nearly 100 customers who have been without power since early on Saturday morning have been told that repairs may be completed by 18:00 on Sunday.
Dozens of homes and businesses are still without power in Aberporth, Ceredigion, where wind gusts of 81mph (130km/h) were recorded in the early hours of Saturday.
Transport for Wales suspended the majority of its rail services on Saturday, and major roads were also blocked due to fallen trees and debris.
Hot food 'reimbursement'
A SP Energy spokesman said it would offer "accommodation to vulnerable customers tonight if they are likely to be off supply".
He said Storm Arwen had "caused some of the worst damage to our network we have experienced in many years".
"Engineers are also dealing with impacted road networks making access to some of our repairs even harder," he said.
"We're in in touch with our vulnerable customers throughout the day, keeping them updated with our progress, organising hot food and drinks and other welfare services for them as needed.
"We are also offering our customers reimbursement for hot food if they continue to be off supply."
SP Energy said its crews were busy until 23:30 on Saturday and work resumed at 06:00 on Sunday when 11,000 customers were without supply.