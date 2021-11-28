Flintshire: Man rescued from house after chip pan fire
A man has been rescued from a smoke-filled house after a chip pan fire.
North Wales Fire and Rescue Service was called to the property on Elmwood Close in Shotton, Flintshire, at about 14:30 GMT on Sunday.
The fire, believed to have been caused by an unattended chip pan, was out on arrival but fire crews had to use breathing apparatus to rescue the man.
He was given oxygen at the scene before an ambulance was called. His current condition is not yet known.