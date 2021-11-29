Llantwit Fardre: Murder accused Luke Deeley in court
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a 65-year-old woman.
June Fox-Roberts' body was found in her home on St Annes Drive, Llantwit Fardre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on 21 November.
Luke Deeley, 25, of no fixed abode, appeared at Cardiff Crown Court via video link, speaking only to confirm his name, date of birth and address.
The next hearing will take place on 14 January, with a provisional trial date fixed for 9 May.
Ms Fox-Roberts' family described her as "a kind-hearted, generous woman who was never happier than when with family and friends around her".